Jennifer Lopez and the dream she wants to fulfill with Ben Affleck after her engagement | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Amidst rumors that Jennifer Lopez already married Ben Affleck at a secret wedding in Georgia, what is certain is that JLo is excited to start a family with the actor. Here are the details of the big dream she wants to fulfill after receiving a green diamond engagement ring and why they have the “best time” of her life.

Various media have reported an alleged ceremony with a party at a 5-star hotel called the Ritz-Reynolds in Lace Oconee; However, none of the protagonists has confirmed or denied the information on social networks or through their representatives.

JLo wants to start a family

What is confirmed is the great desire of Jennifer Lopez for the union of their two families, since both have children from their previous relationships. She is the mother of 14-year-old Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, while the actor had Violet (16), Seraphina (13), Samuel (10) with Jennifer Garner.

“I love my career, but there is nothing more satisfying for me than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply and who is as dedicated to family and each other as we can be.”, explained during his time on ‘Good Morning America’.

That was not all, because Jennifer Lopez added that reliving her relationship with Ben Affleck has been an experience “satisfactory” and that both are passing the “best moment” of their lifes. Furthermore, he added that although “love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create”wants “enjoy the moment” and is working on how “be really present”.

Wedding plans?

In May, a source close to ‘Bennifer’ told Us Weekly that the wedding would be “Sooner than later” well “Jennifer will tell you that she’s in no hurry to get married, but her friends think otherwise. The truth is that if Ben wanted to move the wedding forward this summer, she would totally agree.but more important than the ceremony itself, is to get “May the formalities go away so you can begin your journey as husband and wife sooner rather than later.”

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.