Jennifer Lopez and the long blue dress with the ideal belt

Yes, Jennifer Lopez has become one of our style muses this year. The reason is that just as there are days when she bets on showing off an eccentric roll, the next she is encouraged to combine basics by taking them to her field. Yesterday afternoon was one of those days in which she opted for the most relaxed version of her and as soon as we saw her outfits we thought she was perfect to go to a spring barbecue one day. The dresses of this style like the one she has worn in blue cry out for a nice garden or country house to be able to wear them in all their splendor.

Although she has worn it for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles, it would not surprise us if she immediately went to a spring party in a house with a garden. This blue dress is ideal for creating a classic barbecue look. In addition, Jennifer Lopez has combined it in the ideal way for this type of plan.

The dress in question is a long piece, almost to the feet. It has a fairly light fabric and being designed with so much flare, the effect is beautiful. Also, for an even more voluminous contrast effect, this blue dress has a matching belt that is very flattering on curves. That for Jennifer Lopez is great because she loves to enhance her body.

We also love the neckline of this blue dress that Jennifer Lopez has chosen. With this V-neckline and wide straps, it seems to us an ideal option for the type of plan that we tell you about. At barbecues we like to go cool, but we see thin straps more for night looks.

To finish off this fantastic look, Jennifer Lopez has hit the nail on the head with accessories. Although we have not seen which bag she has chosen, we have been able to look at the sandals. The singer has opted for flat sandals with thin straps in a light color, ideal to be comfortable during a garden plan or barbecue. As glasses for this look of a long blue dress with a flare and fitted at the waist, she has opted for a touch of back to the 2000s.

