Jennifer López and the millionaire amount she charges for an Instagram post

The social media play a very important role in the world of advertising, since celebrities have been able to give voice to those messages that brands They want to make it known to Internet users.

In some cases it is not necessary to share a spoken or written message, because with a photograph of a celebrity, the brand can be position surprisingly.

Charisma, power of conviction and a good number of followers, could form the perfect formula to make social networks a business profitable and the favorite of many celebrities.





This charges JLo for an Instagram post

Such is the case of Jennifer Lopez, who alternates personal publications with ads from different firms. In this way, La Diva del Bronx makes sure not to saturate her 230 million followers in instagrambut offer them varied content in an organic way.

Due to her performance, JLo managed to position herself as one of the 10 celebrities who earn the most money for an Instagram post. Ben Affleck’s wife, cobra 663 thousand dollars for each post.

In fact, the rate of the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ has only been surpassed by the footballer Lionel Messiwho generates 695 thousand dollars, and the singer Justin Bieber with a total of 740 thousand dollars.

