Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Weren’t Really Sisters at the Met Gala

ads

Every year, the Met Gala is a great night to both admire and be horrified at the various fashions that celebrities choose to wear. There are always a few stunning looks, as well as a couple of terrifying misses, but this year there was additional controversy after a photo circulated on social media suggesting that Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens had worn the same dress to the event.

Photoshop leads to a false rumor.

While social media was abuzz over the looks of the likes of Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and, yes, Jared Leto, there was also a rumor that JLo and Vanessa had inadvertently turned up in the same dress. The dress, designed by Moschino, is a sheer black floor-length gown that features a lace bodice, a long train and puff sleeves.

Source: Getty Images

A post on Twitter suggested that the two were wearing the dress, but it eventually became clear that the photo of JLo was not real. Instead, someone took a photo of Vanessa Hudgens, who was actually wearing the dress, and touched up JLo’s head in the picture. If you look closely at JLo’s image, it’s not that hard to tell that her face has been Photoshopped, but the image managed to fool a lot of people.

JLo wasn’t even at this year’s Met Gala.

Some people may have been convinced that JLo and Vanessa wore the same thing to the Met Gala, but in reality, JLo didn’t even show up this year. Neither she nor her new fiancé, Ben Affleck, attended, although she did not make it clear why she chose not to attend the event. JLo showed up to last year’s Met Gala wearing a beaded Ralph Lauren collared dress that featured a sizable slit.

The Met Gala was relatively free of controversy.

Aside from the confusion surrounding JLo and Vanessa, there was relatively little controversy surrounding this year’s Gala. There was, of course, the usual clamor on social media about wealthy elites dressing up in occasionally ridiculous outfits that look like they came straight out of The Hunger Games, but accompany the Met Gala every year.

Jlo’s head is clearly retouched here and if you don’t believe me, tell me why she has the exact same accessories as Vanessa… #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EtrQaIXr4D

— alexandra nikolajev (@lexniko) May 3, 2022

It’s true, of course, that the Met Gala is a very obvious display of wealth, and that celebrities often wear amazing clothes to the event. Ultimately, however, the Met Gala is not the hideous display of power that many perceive.

The Hollywood celebrities in attendance are undoubtedly wealthy, but they have nothing to do with the billionaires who run many of the world’s largest companies.

Creating a more equitable world isn’t about making sure celebrities can’t dress how they want, it’s about making sure those who have more money than they can spend are taxed accordingly. You may get mad at out-of-touch elites who wear funny clothes, but, with the exception of occasional aide Elon Musk, these aren’t the richest people on the planet.

ads