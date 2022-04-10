Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck | People

Eighteen years after breaking off their engagement a few days after getting married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could resume their wedding plans. Days ago the actress was photographed with a ring that was interpreted by her fan community and by the specialized press as an engagement ring. Now it has been Lopez herself who has sent a message to her followers through her Twitter account inviting them to discover a “very exciting and special story” that she would reveal through her personal newsletter On the JLO.

The message to subscribers included a new video in which the singer excitedly showed off a green diamond engagement ring. while the music of her 2002 song titled ‘Dear Ben’, which Jennifer Lopez dedicated to Affleck, played. A representative of Jennifer Lopez has confirmed the news to People magazine and the artist’s sister has also done so through her Instagram account.

The couple known as bennifer He resumed his relationship in 2021, after Ben Affleck’s breakup with actress Ana de Armas, once again becoming a media and fan favorite. Lopez and Affleck formed one of the most mediatic couples of the early 2000s, and were engaged from 2002 to 2004 for a wedding that never took place. The actor revealed on the podcast Awards Chatter from The Hollywood Reporter in the year 2021 that blamed the breakup at that time on the extreme attention that the tabloid media paid them: “My relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that sensational story at the time that business grew exponentially.”

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed to People magazine why she thinks her relationship with Affleck is different now: “We’re older, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re at a different time in our lives, we have kids, and we’re more aware of many things”.