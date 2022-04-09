Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck

Washington.– Pop diva Jennifer Lopez announced Friday night that she is engaged to actor Ben Affleck, with whom she reconnected in early 2021, nearly two decades after the couple broke off their wedding plans and went their separate personal ways.

in your account Twitter, the singer of Puerto Rican origin said that she had a “very exciting and special story to share” and announced that she would give it through her personal newsletter “On the JLO”though he did offer a big hint by placing a ring emoji next to his name.

Jennifer Lopez

According to People magazine, which confirmed the engagement with her representative, the message to subscribers included another video in which the singer admired a green diamond engagement ring.

Lopez and Affleck started seeing each other again last year, after the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and the “Gone Girl” star ended his relationship with Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, nicknamed “Bennifer”, Since then, she has been seen on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children- López had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Affleck three with his ex-wife, the interpreter Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, began dating in mid-2002 and became engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained throughout the years. years before they were given a second chance.

