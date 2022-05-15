Jennifer Lopez Appears at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Engagement

One of the most unexpected couples in the middle, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreirasurprised the world by announcing their engagement, for the salsero it will be his fourth marriage (his ex-wives are the beauty queen Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and model Shannon de Lima) while for the model it is the first.

On the eve of her birthday, which was May 10, the salsero took the opportunity to ask her to marry a expensive blue diamond estimated at about four million dollarsAccording to Life&Style.

It was through her Instagram stories that the former Miss Paraguay announced in a photograph, her hand intertwined with that of the interpreter “Live my life” where the expensive engagement ring is shown.

Despite the emotion generated by the announcement, something that caught the attention of theThe postcard was a tattoo that the singer has on his ring fingerwhich at first was believed to have been made because of his recent commitment to the model, however, said gray box was made by the Puerto Rican for his second marriage to JLo.

In addition to this tattoo, the 53-year-old singer got Jennifer Lopez’s name tattooed on her wrist in 2004 and which when he divorced the mother of his twins, Emme and Max, he covered up.