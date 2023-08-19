Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez appears to be single again while Ben Affleck reunites with his ex-wife

American singer, actress, dancer and songwriter Jennifer Lopezreappeared in front of the camera Italy, However, it has drawn attention that she has done it without her new husband, actor and producer ben affleckwho is also in the country and met his ex-wife there jennifer garner,

Jennifer Lopez continues to trend in the last few hours Social Networks For pictures of their vacation in Italy. there have been popular artists Enjoying With friends, but without the presence of her husband.

Ben, for his part, is also in Italy, but his Holiday They are apart and are with their children. Also, he is going viral once again with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner photography Both hugging each other.

The truth of the matter is, it’s a big surprise to many. jlo Do not live with your husband, even if they are in the same country of origin Very Skepticism among thousands of his fans.

To “The Bronx Diva” She is seen very happy enjoying her stay in the famous European country, which shows that she can make plans without involving her new husband, who is also enjoying them Time with your children.

Currently it is not known ben affleck He is also holidaying with his ex-wife. However, it is well known that he Jennifer Lopez They also have a fairly formal relationship, where maturity is the main key to bring harmony and peace to each person.

