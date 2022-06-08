Jennifer Lopez arrives in Capri!

Jennifer Lopez will perform in Capri on July 30 and the island is already full: there is not a single room free in the hotels! The pop star will sing at the Certosa Di San Giacomo for the traditional concert organized by UNICEF and promoted by Luisa Panconesi, president of the Capri St. Barth committee, known to all as LuisaViaRoma.

An event in which it will only be possible to participate by invitation, but as soon as we heard the news of the presence of the singer and actress, the island was taken by storm: from July 29 to 31, everything is booked, despite the fact that the prices had almost doubled. The hope, for those not invited to the concert, is to meet or at least catch a glimpse of J.Lo in the narrow streets of Capri.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer, meanwhile, offered new emotions to her fans on Sunday the 5th on stage at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California with a moving speech: “I thank all the people who gave me joy and those who support me, but I also thank those who broke my heart. I thank the people who have lied to me over the years. I thank them for the disappointment and the feeling of failure, these are things that taught me to be strong. I thank my children, who taught me to love. It’s an honor to be here, thank you all. And, Ben, wait for me for dinner. I will be home at seven o’clock. »

If you haven’t sighed yet, you will certainly sigh when the two lovers reunited say “yes” at the altar in the near future!

(Photo Getty Images)