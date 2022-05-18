Jennifer Lopez as a couple: who is the companion of the actress and singer?

Facebook

Having played in 1986 in the film My Little Girl, it is in 1991 that she will gain her notoriety as a dancer Fly Girl on In Living Color in 1991. After her debut of exploits, Jennifer continued her career by interpreting different roles in several notable movies and series and releasing albums. Today, a mass of Internet users follow her very closely through the media and on social networks. They are keen to know the identity of the man with whom she shares her life. Read the rest of this guide to learn more about this topic.

Jennifer Lopez is in a relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is a famous actress and singer who has been leading a peaceful professional life since 1986. Unfortunately, it will not be the same with her sentimental life. The latter seems very eventful for Jennifer. Indeed, the one who is also a businesswoman has been in a relationship several times and with different men. Since May 2021, our colleagues from the leparisien.fr site have informed us that she would be in a relationship with one of her ex-companions. The latter is none other than actor Ben Affleck. The two lovebirds thus ignited the canvas by giving their couple a new chance. Currently engaged, we expect the wedding of Jennifer and Ben in the coming days.

Who is Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé?

Benjamin Affleck-Boldt, known as Ben Affleck, was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California. He officiates as an actor, director, screenwriter and producer of American cinema. The latter was revealed in 1997 by the notable film Will Hunting. On the heart side, he is the man who shares the life of the famous actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. According to information from the site elle.fr, the two lovebirds were already in a relationship in the past. Today, they have given their couple a chance and are currently living an authentic engagement.