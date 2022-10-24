Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez as a killer ready to do anything to save her daughter, in the muscular trailer for The Mother

The actress and singer takes up arms in the first trailer for The Mother, directed by Niki Caro, to be released next spring on Netflix.

She prepares for combat: intensive training, handgun, sniper, shotgun and camouflage outfits. In the movie trailer The Mother, broadcast on Netflix next spring (the release date has not yet been disclosed), Jennifer Lopez slips into the skin of a professional killer, reclusive in the snowy mountains until the kidnapping of her daughter. In this first trailer, released on September 24, the actress seems to be fighting a fierce battle against the kidnappers. Directed by Niki Caro (Mulan), the film also offers a role to Joseph Fiennes, of The Handmaid’s Tale. The role of the kidnapped girl is played by Lucy Paez.

Read also‘Everyone was a size zero’: Jennifer Lopez says she felt like a ‘unicorn’ in the 1990s

Two upcoming movies

Jennifer Lopez should also appear in several feature films on the streaming platform. In the science fiction film Atlas, directed by Brad Peyton, this time she will play a woman thwarting the plans of an artificial intelligence wishing to destroy humanity. You will also see it in The Cipherdetective film, in which she will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera tracking down a serial killer.

In video, the Parisian honeymoon of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

