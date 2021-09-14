Jennifer Lopez as in the Far West, Kendall Jenner dressed only in crystals

The biggest post-pandemic fashion event has arrived: on Monday 13 September the Metropolitan Museum in New York hosted the Met Gala, the most coveted showcase for stars and designers. This year the theme of the evening was American fashion: from Jennifer Lopez’s “cow girl” dress to Timothée Chalamet’s converse, here are the “patriotic” looks of the stars on the red carpet.

from left: Kendall Jenner in Givenchy Haute Couture, J.Lo in Ralph Lauren, Gigi Hadid in Prada

The wait for the Met Gala 2021 was skyrocketing: after the memorable Camp-themed edition in 2019, the fashion event everyone wants to participate in was swept away by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. This year the Met Ball was supposed to take place in May, but event restrictions for the second wave prompted organizers to postpone it until September 13. It doesn’t matter, because the great post-pandemic fashion event has arrived and the stars dressed in unique and spectacular creations paraded on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

What is the Met Gala

Everyone knows him as “Met Gala” or “Met Ball“, but in reality the most glamorous event in the fashion world is called Costume Gala Institute. It is a gala evening born in 1954 to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum in New York. Traditionally it takes place on the first Monday of May, on the eve of the inauguration of the museum’s annual exhibition. However, the event has become America’s most coveted runway since the event is sponsored by Anna Wintour, the legendary editor of Vogue America. From that moment it has been a real fashion showcase for stylists, who pay astronomical figures to have a table at the gala dinner and show their creations on actresses and models.

Iman in Harris Reed

The theme of the evening

The party is linked to the Costume Institute exhibition, which this year celebrated American fashion. The dress code of the evening was “American Independence”, a motto that each designer has interpreted in their own way. Over the years, the Met has been the scene of some of the most iconic looks of the past few decades and this year was no exception. The first inspiration was the American flag: many stars have taken the colors by dressing in red, white or blue. Among the most frequently chosen symbols were the stars of the flag, which decorated clothes and headdresses. There are those who have paid homage to the sporty style with the Converse, who the myth of the border and who the Statue of Liberty.

Met Gala 2019, the beauty looks: orange hair for Kristen Stewart, Gaga and Gigi Hadid with alien eyelashes

Gigi Hadid in Prada

The looks of the Met Gala 2022

This “patriotic” Met saw very different dresses parading on the red carpet, which declined American fashion in a different way. Jennifer Lopez, one of the most anticipated divas on the red carpet, has decided to pay homage to the myth of the frontier with a designer look Ralph Lauren: maxi side slit, deep neckline and train. If there were still doubts, J.LO confirms it: brown is the color of autumn 2021. To complete the “Far West” look, she accessorized the dress with a cowboy hat, a feather on the sleeves, belt and jewels. metal. The quintessence of the American spirit (and of Ralph Lauren, as the New York Times).

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren Loading... Advertisements

From one American symbol to another: the poet Amanda Gorman, one of the hosts of the evening, shone in blue with a dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty created for her by Vera Wang: on the book-shaped bag there is the line “Give me your tired”, the beginning of the written poem on the statue. A laurel wreath in her hair paid homage to Gorman’s poetry and work.

Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang

A very present symbol in the looks were the stars of the American flag: the actress Emily Blunt, in Miu Miu, had them on her headdress, while many other divas have decorated their dresses with sparkling stars. The boldest is surely Kendall Jenner, who dusts off the nude look (always very popular at the Met Gala, from Cher to Beyoncé) with a transparent dress made only of crystals, decorated with a motif of stars. The dress is a Givenchy Haute Couture creation. Another champion of the nude look was Zoe Kravitz, who for the red carpet chose a Saint Laurent dress composed only of a sparkling metal mesh.

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy Haute Couture

Men’s fashion was no exception. The most eccentric was certainly the rapper Lil Nas, who staged a real performance on the red carpet, changing clothes three times: a sumptuous cape, golden armor and embroidered jumpsuit, all signed versace. One of the hosts, Timothée Chalamet, paid homage to sneakers and an American cult brand: he wore an elegant white suit with… le Converse, the famous canvas basketball shoe. A simple and brilliant tribute.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann with Converse shoes

Other divas have chosen to pay homage to the flag with colors: many red dresses seen on the red carpet of the Met, from Meghan Fox (in Dundas) a Isabelle Huppert (in Balenciaga Couture). Other divas have chosen to take inspiration from icons of the past: Gigi Hadid she sported a fiery red hair and a bustier dress with gloves, signed Prada, which she recalled Rita Haywort. Kaia Gerber, the model daughter of Cindy Crawford, instead chose to pay homage to the style icon Bianca Jagger: the Oscar de la Renta dress is inspired by a legendary 80s dress by Halston, the legendary American designer. Never like this year, after months and months of pandemic, the Met Gala made us daydream.