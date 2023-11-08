Jennifer Lopez attacks a Ben Affleck fan

Jennifer Lopez Proving once again that she is a strong woman and she won’t let anyone get close to her man. ben affleckEven if it is just a sign of affection or praise you receive.

Proof of what happened this week, the couple went out for dinner and chose the exclusive Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles, California. At the end of the night, Ben and JLo drove to their truck and right when the singer was already in the passenger seat, a fan yelled at the Batman interpreter: “I love you.”

“Get away, bitch!” JLo yelled at him from inside the vehicle, but with a big smile suggested it was a joke.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck watched the scene from the other side of his truck, maintaining the seriousness and composure that is characteristic of him. So, Ben and JLo revealed that their relationship is going from strength to strength and that rumors of a possible crisis are far from the truth.

A few months after announcing their engagement, Affleck and Lopez got married in a small family ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Nearly two decades after scrapping their wedding plans and going their separate personal ways, the couple reunited in early 2021.

The two began dating in mid-2002 and got engaged the same year, but they postponed the wedding and eventually annulled it in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship would last for years before giving each other a second chance. Continued.

