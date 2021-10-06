Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck admits: “I’m really happy”

Jennifer Lopez she is undoubtedly a cumbersome presence, a puller of crowds and an overwhelming woman, for her charisma and charm. It is therefore easy to understand why even in her absence Ben Affleck cannot get her out of his head and address her a sweet thought even when he’s busy for work.

Ben Affleck and George Clooney together for The Tender Bar

Having abandoned the languid looks and kisses in the Lagoon and on the streets of New York, Ben Affleck is back at work, replacing Jennifer Lopez with George Clooney, at his side for the presentation of The Tender Bar, which sees Ben as the protagonist and George as the director.

“We came from a fantastic experience together, he produced Argon. He has so much experience doing these things, this job. Has been as a gift“, Said the actor referring to his colleague, with whom he exchanged laughs and jokes on the red carpet, like two good old friends.

Ben Affleck, the first utterance after the flashback

No trace of JLo in Los Angeles for the film’s premiere, after recent appearances at the Venice Film Festival, where the diva showed up to support Ben. Yet he somehow remembered her talking about the wonderful moment she is living: “My life is fine, it’s a great time, I’m really happy, ”he said. This is the actor’s first comment on this golden moment, the first statement since the flame with his ex was rekindled, almost twenty years after that engagement that had made millions of fans dream. After all, it seems clear that things are going well for him. After a long period in which he was always photographed with a frown, now Ben smiled again.

Because George Clooney doesn’t want to star with Ben Affleck

During the interviews with American magazines, Ben and George had the opportunity to joke and make fun of each other. “We will never split the screen, primarily because he is taller than me. And then, the two of us together, we would be really too sexy. He is the most sought-after man of the moment, I have been twice in the past: too much sensuality and charm, we would not be bearable. In short, a single screen would not be enough to contain both of us, ”Clooney joked about a future collaboration that could see them both engaged as actors.