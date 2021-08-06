News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and all the stars on holiday in Italy

In recent weeks many Hollywood stars have been seen on holiday in Italy. are in them Angelina Jolie, She was photographed with her children in Venice. During her trip to Italy she was accompanied by French artists J.R. and Narri Plum.

For its part, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, The former treasure of the repetitive singer His heart beats, I spent some time island of Capri. Before Italy, They celebrated some romantic days in the south of France Birthday of beauty, Where they seemed to recreate the scenes of the 2002 music video “Jenny from the Black”. During this European holiday, J.M. He posted his first photo on Instagram… Photo of a boiling kiss.

“They are so happy together and have had a wonderful week,” a smart source told E! News August 2. “This summer they spent as much time together as possible before going back to work.”

Nicki Hilton The film was shot in Capri just as the boys were engaged Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Last weekend the interpreter of “Fireworks” took place on the Italian island on the stage of the Luisaviaroma gala for the UNICEF event.

