Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner together for the sake of the children

The news that Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner spent Halloween together It says a lot about how the trio of actors has an open mind where the family comes first, along with the happiness of their children. In a world where fights between exes are the order of the day, Affleck and Garner show us once again that it’s possible to stay on good terms even after a relationship ends. A more than positive attitude theirs whose example was also followed by J-Lo, who embraced her boyfriend’s past without any fear, envy or jealousy, since to make Ben the wonderful man who is now at his side Garner was also.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

«They all get along well together and the attention is always paid to children. Jennifer, Ben and Jennifer Garner wanted their children to have a fantastic Halloween, ”said a source, who then added that Lopez’s children as well as Affleck’s are great friends and love to spend time together. In a few months then the Bennifers, the star of 30 Years In A Second and their children have already become an extended familyta, serene and happy, of those who meet by chance during the classic “trick or treat?” and they decide to continue the tour of the houses in the neighborhood together, as old friends who love each other would do.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and stayed together for 10 years, seeing the birth of their three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.. Despite the end of their relationship, the two actors managed to maintain a more than idyllic relationship. In fact, during these years the 49-year-old has helped her ex-husband on several occasions, remaining by his side in some particularly dark periods of his life where alcohol abuse had taken over. As for Lopez instead the pop star of Change El Paso she was married for seven years (from 2004 to 2011) to singer Marc Anthony, father of his twins Emme and Max, ending their relationship without any recrimination or grudge, as it should be.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

When a new woman arrives in the life of a man, friction can arise with the ex-partner, but this is not the case with J-Lo and Garner, with the latter saying she is more than enthusiastic about the return of the Bennifers as well as that her ex-husband was lucky enough to find a person who loves him and who loves him as well as his children. Even the actor of Batman he showed the same fairplay towards his ex-wife and, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, he wanted to dedicate a thought via Instagram to the mother of his children: «I’m so happy to share these children with you. We are the luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day, ”Ben wrote shortly before canceling his social account.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





The maturity and respect with which Affleck and his ex-wife have handled the end of their marriage is enviable and the same goes for the way Garner never intruded on Ben’s new relationships, always supporting and supporting him. After all, when a love story comes to an end, it is right that the other is free to attend whoever he wishes or to rebuild a life with another person, as in the case of the actor of Rebel genius and his ex-wife, whose only interest is that Affleck is a good father to his children, and seeing the smiles that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel sport when they are with their dad, it certainly can’t be said that Ben is not making a fuss. good job!

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io