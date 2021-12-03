News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and the first extended family rehearsals

The Bennifers spotted in Malibu with their respective children. And with Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner. All love and agree

Extended family trials for Ben Affleck and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, spotted on the streets of Malibu in the company ofex wife Jennifer Garner and their respective children. All together they celebrated Halloween with the canonical trick or treat. The meeting, in truth, would have been completely random.

Qualified sources say that the three American stars had taken their children to a pastry shop in Santa Monica, hence the idea of ​​spending time together.

Ben and Jen Garner’s three children: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. Two of Lopez’s children, Max and 13-year-old Emme, the father is ex-husband Marc Antony. The cheerful group rigorously in masks had a lot of fun in the streets of Malibu.

The guys are friends and get along very well, this first time in public testifies to it. There is undoubtedly great harmony between them. And between the former Afflecks and Garner there is a special relationship that binds them.

