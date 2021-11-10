Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and the kiss at the airport

F.orse someone should raise a petition, for the good of all. For instance, that all the news and photos regarding Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old, e Ben Affleck, 49, were no longer widespread, ended up in a black hole and stop. Because it is difficult to confront a love that overcomes distances, difficulties, betrayals, missed marriages, marriages with others, children with others, and then comes back and is stronger than ever, while we ponder the break in front of yet another tube of toothpaste left open.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a love of endless turns

But no, the two of them get back together – after each other get married to others and having brought into the world five children in two and having also lived other long and stable relationships with new partners – e they seem to love each other more than before.

Not only: their children have met and get along well. The two Jennifers – Lopez and Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife – as well. They separate after a weekend and they kiss at the airport the kiss between Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman from Casablanca disappears. But enough: have mercy!

After a weekend spent together in romantic walks – ça va sans dire – for Jennifer Lopez it was time to return to Vancouver for work reasons. Sunday afternoon he drove her back to the airport and, before boarding, the two exchanged a kiss that to say cinematic is little.

The runway, the wind, the feeling of imminent separation, the embrace with which Ben Affleck holds his beloved, everything is magic in this kiss. Maybe too much magic. Many, in fact, they questioned its authenticity: the two, for some, would stay acting (it is not known for what reason).

For them “it’s hard to stay away”

But to confirm the sincerity of their relationship, several friends of the couple thought about it, who they told a People how much, for them, “it’s really hard to stay away“And how much they are”incredibly happy when they are together ». The two, despite the work commitments and the tight pace “as soon as they can they find time to be together“.

And perhaps the very distance «makes them appreciate the relationship even more, ”explained a source. Apparently she’s taking a flight to Austin, ‘where she stays only for a few hours, to see Ben, ”before returning to shoot in Vancouver. And we still staring at that tube of toothpaste.

