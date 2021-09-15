Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and the passionate kiss at the 2021 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are not afraid to run. After all, I’m here twenty years later. So a few days after the first red carpet together – at the Venice Film Festival for The Last Duel – here they are crossing “another milestone” for every self-respecting Hollywood story: the first Met Gala as a couple.

Ben, as a true gentleman, let her parade alone, on the steps, the only protagonist of the flashes. But then he quickly caught up with her, and the two let themselves go to a passionate kiss, despite both wearing masks. Ben and Jen chose a dress by the same designer, reworking the theme of the exhibition (and therefore of the evening): In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Lopez (who previously dated Alex Rodriguez) and Affleck (who said goodbye to Ana de Armas) have “rekindled” their romance lo last April, before making it official on Instagram in July, to celebrate the singer’s birthday. They reunited, according to insiders, after accompanying their respective children to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Jen, on the other hand, shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.



