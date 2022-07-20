Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘cried’ during ’emotional’ vows at surprise Las Vegas wedding: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were “emotional” and “crying for each other,” an eyewitness recalled as they said their vows as they tied the knot after midnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

Kenosha Portis, an employee working at A Little White Wedding Chapel when the couple finally got married, told Good Morning America on Tuesday that Ben and Jen were really “sweet” newlyweds.

“It was so exciting,” Portis said. “I mean, we were getting ready to close, and we had a special guest who walked in without an appointment.”

She recalled: “I started shaking a bit. Like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez, we’re getting married!’”

The couple announced their wedding via a newsletter on Jennifer’s site on Sunday afternoon: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient. “

“As they read each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they were both emotional,” Portis said. “They cried against each other. The children were right behind them.”

Their last-minute nuptials came as a surprise to many as they said “I do” with her child, Emme, and youngest daughter, Seraphina, in attendance.

“She was wearing a beautiful, elegant beige lace-like dress,” Portis said of JLo’s dress from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 collection. “It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful.”

“Everything was very elegant and beautiful. She was gorgeous. She had a beautiful bouquet, a white bouquet, that she had, and he also had a boutonniere that matched that.”

The newlyweds now have five children in total. Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10 — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Garner would have I didn’t know about the Las Vegas wedding and was in Lake Tahoe while her ex walked down the aisle.

“Ben told Jen about the wedding, but I was told it wasn’t until Friday at the earliest,” the source told the Post.

“It was very, very unplanned and a lot of it was spur of the moment. Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress celebrated her wedding day with her new hubby on a private plane to Los Angeles, where the couple sipped diet coke and ate pizza, according to Page Six.

She reportedly felt pressure to come down from the altar and “rushed” to get married after the couple received a marriage license on Saturday.

“[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night Ben proposed . She wanted to lock this down and eliminate any chance of getting cold feet as soon as possible,” a source said.

A second wedding is already in the works now that the couple are married, as an insider revealed to People magazine that Bennifer is planning a “bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

Also, “They haven’t planned a honeymoon yet. Jennifer says every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly throwing a “massive party” at a home he owns in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ.

Affleck’s private property is set on 87 acres and the main mansion is 6,000 square feet, and is designed to resemble an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters, and a wrap-around porch.

The resort has three separate structures and is about an hour from Savannah on the Hampton Island Exclusive Reserve.

Affleck reportedly bought the property for $7 million in 2003 when he was first engaged to Lopez.

Ben and Jen were first engaged in 2002 and intended to marry in September 2003, but postponed the wedding and ultimately called off their relationship in January 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement earlier this year after proposing while she was in the tub.

Court documents show the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer, listed as ‘Party 2’, requested a “new name” on their marriage certificate filing which was first received Saturday, July 16 at the Clark County Clerk’s Office.

The “Marry Me” star had previously changed her name when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. Nearly six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they separated — Lopez has dropped her last name, Muniz.

She was also married to dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and had a year-long marriage to Ojani Noa, which began in 1997 and ended in 1998.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, to care, to understand, to be patient, loving and kind to each other. towards others,” she wrote in her newsletter. “We had that. And much more. The best night of our lives.”

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have this in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children, and a life we ​​have never had more reason to look forward to.

“Stay long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive through at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and whoever you pass by still . Love is a big thing, maybe the best thing, and it’s worth the wait.”