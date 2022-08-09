Jennifer Lopez bets everything on the tie and dye in a Ralph Lauren tracksuit

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have caused a lot of ink to flow in recent months. The first reason being their honeymoon, which they spent with the family in Paris, before going to Italy for a few days for the holidays.

Jennifer Lopez dares the total tie and dye look

If the 53-year-old star favored long, flowing dresses with bohemian accents during her getaway in Europe, back in Los Angeles, she relies on comfort. On the few stolen shots taken by the paparazzi at the exit of a dance club, we see jlo in a set Ralph Lauren with sports inflections, consisting of a hooded sweatshirt and tie-dye jogging pants, combined with a pair of pink sunglasses and hoop earrings. Of course, her signature touch did justice to her outfit: the bag Birkin, this time in pine green. A look that remains well and truly in the style codes of the singer who likes to bring a chromatic shine to her look during her sports sessions.

How to copy Jennifer Lopez’s tie-dye look?

Ralph Lauren – Terry Hoodie Ralph Lauren Track Pants

