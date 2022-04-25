Jennifer Lopez binds Ben Affleck by contract

04.25.2022 12:15 p.m.

Whoever says that second parts were never good is because they don’t know the love story they star in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. One step away from walking down the aisle, the international star wanted to make sure that after giving the “yes I want” they will continue to maintain the flame of passion.

And it is that according to what has transpired, prior to the celebration of the betrothal, the lovebirds have signed a prenuptial agreement in which the singer demands that the filmmaker fulfill his marital obligations: they must make love a minimum of four times a week.

prenuptial agreement

However, this is not the only celebrity couple to agree to regularize their relationship with a previous capitulation. In fact, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlakethey signed a similar one in which the singer promised to pay $500,000 to the actress in the case of being unfaithful.

In the same line are Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg. The woman imposed on the owner of Facebook the condition that they meet in person and in public places, at least once a week, and for a duration of at least 1:45 hours.

Second opportunity

at the end of april from last year all the alarms went off when the Oscar-winning filmmaker was caught entering and leaving the house of the Puerto Rican. The news came to light very few days after both confirmed that they had broken with their respective partners.

After a couple of months of strong rumors, both confirmed that they had resumed their affair 17 years later having left it. And it is worth remembering that this second chance comes after they canceled their wedding in 2003. A wedding that will soon be a reality.