Jennifer Lopez breaks the silence about sharing the Super Bowl show with Shakira: “It’s the worst idea in the world”

The musical number they offered Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the intermission of the 2020 Super Bowl has been considered one of the best in history, both for his vindication of Latin culture and his clear message against the immigration policies of then President Donald Trump, and for the fact of bringing together in a same scenario to two stars of such magnitude.

The diva from the Bronx has just released a documentary that delves into the preparations for the acclaimed recital, ‘Halftime’, which was presented this week at the Tribeca festival (New York) and will be broadcast on the Netflix platform. Throughout the footage, the New York interpreter makes it clear that at that time she was not too amused at having to share a show with the Colombian singer-songwriter, who recently separated from her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué.

“It’s the worst idea in the world, for two people to headline the same Super Bowl. It was not a good idea.” says Jennifer in conversation with her musical director, Kim Burse, in an excerpt from the recording, in which both women try to plan the number based on the limited time given to each of the protagonists.

Although it was ultimately a resounding success, it is true that some fans of both artists complained at the time that none of their idols had enough minutes to properly defend their songs, all within the framework of a potpourri that was too concentrated and changing. That was precisely one of the fears expressed by Jennifer, as the documentary has brought to light: “We have six minutes, thirty seconds for each song. If we take a minute, we’ll be in trouble. But we need to have our moment: this can not be a damn magazine, “explained Jennifer, who logically raised these ideas without any acrimony towards her famous partner.

