Entertainment

Jennifer López broke the silence and gave her opinion on the engagement of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 1 minute read

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old is one of the most successful and most followed women today in the entertainment world. She has more than three decades of experience but by no means stops working, she is also very active on social networks where more than 210 million people follow her steps.

Jennifer Lopez vs.I have a great personal moment as she will soon marry Ben Affleck in the midst of this second chance that the couple decided to give each other almost 20 years after that day they fell in love. There are still not many details of the wedding of the century because the protagonists still do not agree.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

The best Disney + Spain series to watch this day

1 min ago

Karol G shows even her tonsils in a hot lace bralette

11 mins ago

10 Luxurious Cars That Marvel Actors Drive

12 mins ago

Five Netflix series to watch over and over again

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button