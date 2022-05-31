Jennifer López broke the silence and gave her opinion on the engagement of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old is one of the most successful and most followed women today in the entertainment world. She has more than three decades of experience but by no means stops working, she is also very active on social networks where more than 210 million people follow her steps.

Jennifer Lopez vs.I have a great personal moment as she will soon marry Ben Affleck in the midst of this second chance that the couple decided to give each other almost 20 years after that day they fell in love. There are still not many details of the wedding of the century because the protagonists still do not agree.

The truth is that this is not the only wedding that captures the attention of the public this year, recently Mark Anthony, JLo’s ex-husband asked his girlfriend, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira, after six months of dating and from the environment of the ‘Diva del Bronx’ they assure that he did not like anything.

“Jen is not happy with Marc right now as she doesn’t understand his motivations, it seems like a hasty marriage and she doesn’t trust him. Nadia Ferrera as the stepmother of her children, “said a source close to JLo. Apparently the singer is concerned about the well-being of her twins Emme and Max who she had with Marc Anthony and who are now teenagers.

The same source reported that Jennifer Lopez She was not notified by her ex that she planned to walk down the aisle and that she found out from the press, something that also bothered her. In addition, the star of ‘Marry me’ felt that Marc Anthony wanted to outshine her by proposing to the Miss Universe finalist.