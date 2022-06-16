Jennifer Lopez Brought Back The Black String Bikini – Grab 1 At Amazon

CNET has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

The string bikini is back. We were already quite sure, but then Jennifer Lopez declared it undeniable when she took to Instagram with some stunning photos wearing one. There’s no mistaking J. Lo, especially not when it comes to any type of fashion. We are all on board!

Sure, we don’t have the exact same budget or options at Lopez, but we’re always willing to make the effort to find affordable options that are just as chic for you. So, ready to expand this swimwear collection? Let’s do it!

Get a black string bikini on Amazon:

Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Lopez, whose half time documentary recently released on Netflix, released photos (and video) of herself in the backyard of her Los Angeles home wearing a black thong bikini with a classic triangle top, kimono-style cover-up and wraps. nude stilettos from her own line. She obviously finished the look with her signature: oversized hoops and sunglasses!

The Vix Lucy bikini set the singer wore costs over $230 when you grab the two pieces, but you don’t have to spend that much to channel her style. We’ve selected three perfect options available directly from Amazon, one under $15, another under $20, and a third under $30. All affordable, all ready to rock with you!

Get a black string bikini on Amazon:

Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

While so many swimwear trends come and go, like certain patterns, cuts, accents and silhouettes, a string bikini is one that has never really gone away. It would never be an outdated choice. But for the summer of 2022, we’re letting it take center stage again, as it deserves. We’ll be keeping an eye out for other cute colors too, but as J. Lo proved, black is a must!

Get a black string bikini on Amazon:

Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more black string bikinis here and check out all women’s swimwear on Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s daily deals for more finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product selections below!