Jennifer Lopez buys used clothes at an Everything for 1 dollar store

Jennifer Lopez went a step further in the reuse and recirculation of clothing. The singer did not keep repeating the dress for different events, but she took her daughter shopping for her to jet ragthe vintage clothing mecca of Los Angeles.

Jet Rag is not a flirtatious and organized business where you can find expensive second-hand things. On the contrary, it is a typical american fair style store, with piles and piles of messy clothes and on Sundays they have big clearance sales. “Everything for 1 dollar”. Those who know her say that the keys to finding true design jewels for very little money is patience and perseverance.

I also read: Pampita wore the dress with which Norma Aleandro received the Oscar

Jennifer Lópoez arrived at the Jet Rag vintage store in her Bentley convertible (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group) For: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

JLo came to Jet Rag like the diva she is, in her white Bentley convertible and accompanied by her daughter Emme, 14 years old, the result of her marriage to Marc Anthony. The heiress left the store with shopping bags.

For the mother-daughter walk, Jennifer chose a white maxi dress with lace details on the straps, neckline and waist, which seemed to be vintage. She accompanied him a bag Book by Christina Dior (which costs about $2,700), towering platforms Carolina Crystal by Gucci (in some offers you can get 500 dollars), chains, bracelets, Xl hoop earrings and their inevitable sunglasses. His hair was pulled back in a casual bun.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme vintage shopping in Los Angeles (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group) For: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Emme, for her part, wore a unisex look of jeans and a T-shirt with caricatures of the post-hardcore band “Pierce the Veil”, curls in the wind and almost no accessories, except for the headphones connected to the iPhone.

I also read: Susana Giménez wore a dress almost identical to one worn by Kate Middleton

Jennifer Lopez’s 7 million engagement ring

On her left hand, it was possible to see that she was wearing her inseparable last engagement ring that features a green diamond, the second rarest color for this precious stone after red and it is estimated that it is the most expensive engagement ring of the six that Jennifer received. Lopez.

As her ex Marc Anthony announces his engagement to Nadia Ferreira, J.Lo and her daughter Emme arrive at the vintage Jet Rag store in LA for some mother-daughter time this weekend (Photo: /The Grosby Group). For: x17/The Grosby Group

Ben Afleck himself had already given her an engagement ring 20 years ago, although at that time it was a 6.1-carat pink diamond that he specially commissioned from the exclusive American jeweler Harry Winston, and which was valued at about two and a half million of dollars.

The fact is that this ring, with such a rare diamond and an important size, is estimated to be worth around 7 million dollars.