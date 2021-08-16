Jennifer Lopez cancels ex on Ben Affleck’s birthday

Love returns. Love is canceled. For the sake of returning Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez deleted the ex Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram account. Delate. Trashed. On the birthday of the new / old love … What a gift!

Jennifer Lopez: Ben Affleck’s gift / declaration of love

Jennifer Lopez (52) gave Ben Affleck a special gift. The actor / director turned 49 on August 15 and what did Jennifer Lopez give him? A splendid declaration of love. In my life there is only you …

Alex Rodriguez thrown in the trash

Consequence: Alex Rodriguez (46) and the 4 years of love with him thrown in the bin. Social and “instagrantly” speaking … She, at the moment, is still on his account …

Love in the days of social media is (also) this. Sharing the first unstolen kiss (on the day she turned 52) and erasing the past.

The verb used by People and the other US sites / media is right delate. Deleted. Figuratively (and literally) trashed …

Bennifer: But then love is true!

Proof that the Bennifers are indeed back. That’s not just the remake of Jenny from the Block. Which is true love. Modern. Contemporary. Vintage because of return and social …

The deleted posts

Among the deleted posts is that of the two of them at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in late January. And also that of the mega bouquet of red roses that Alex Rodriguez gave to JLo for the last Valentine’s Day together of their life.

It was February 14, 2021. He, perhaps, had to be forgiven for an escapade that ended up on the web. She had already convinced him to go into couples therapy. Everything useless…

The posts with the children remain

JLo deleted the posts with the two of them on their own. You can also see it from our gallery. It’s a bit of a shame, because the two really were a crazy and colorful couple. Insane and exaggerated.

Posts from extended family remain. With her children (Emma and Max) and his daughters (Ella and Natasha). Memory / testimony of friendship and brotherhood between the boys …

JLo and ARod: We will remain friends … Instead …

The couple broke out in mid-April. “We understand that we are better off as friends. And we will try to stay that way. We will continue to work together and support each other. We share business and work projects. We wish each other and our kids all the best… We ask you to respect our privacy. We thank all those who have written us kind and supportive words “…

The return of Ben Affleck

At the time, Ben Affleck was still a long way off. Another ex of the pop star. The memory of a past love, born on the set of Lilies in 2002 and finished, between rings and red carpet, less than two years later. Surprisingly returned, between May and June. Montana vacation first. Then the evenings embraced at the restaurant. So, finally, the holiday in the Mediterranean. In Italy…

The 4 years of love thrown away

With Alex, the ex now canceled (and no longer followed …), it all started with a dinner. The former baseball champion, a true national hero, had asked for her in marriage on the beach … Four years and countless wedding postponements later, the end of everything …

Sometimes you have to change direction

“Sometimes you have to change direction,” said Jennifer Lopez herself months later. More or less as Ben Affleck kissed her in front of St Tropez. And, hand in hand, they crossed the Piazzatta di Capri among the screaming “Bennifer Bennifer” fans …

Stadium cheer …

