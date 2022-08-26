Jennifer Lopez: candidates excluded from an audition for an unlikely reason

Invited to Justin Martindale’s microphone for the Just Sayin’ show, Heather Morris, a former dancer turned actress, made a startling revelation about an audition she passed for one of Jennifer Lopez’s tours. An anecdote that the young woman has never forgotten, years later!

Jennifer Lopez has never been happier, and it shows! Since she rekindled the flame with Ben Affleck, twenty years after their first relationship, the 53-year-old singer is on cloud nine, she who does not hesitate to pour out her love story found in the American media. “We’re older now, smarter, we got more experiencewe are at different stages of our lives, we have children, and we really have to consider all these things. We’re really protecting ourselves because it’s such a beautiful time in our lives.“, she confided last February in the columns of People.

Between the two lovers, everything went very quickly, they who no longer wanted to waste time after finally finding each other. Moving into a sumptuous villa, engagement and precious moments shared with their respective children, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck even took the plunge by getting married twice, once in Las Vegas last July, then a few days ago, in Savannah, Georgia, surrounded by their loved ones.

An unlikely story

More fulfilled than ever in her personal life, Jennifer Lopez saw an old file about her professional life brought up by Heather Morrisa famous American actress, known in particular for her role in the series Glee. Dancer for many years, Heather Morris, who has notably been seen on stage with Beyoncé, made a delirious revelation during an interview granted to Justin Martindale for the show Just sayin’.

“Jennifer Lopez held a dancers audition for one of her tours […] She came into the room, and she said, ‘thank you so much, you’ve worked so hard’. If there are people with the zodiac sign Virgo, can they raise their hands?’. So the Virgo people raised their hands, and she said, ‘thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave, after a whole day of auditioning for her“, explained Heather Morris, facing a host completely stunned by this revelation. An anecdote that has made many Internet users jump, who now ask themselves only one question: was Jennifer Lopez traumatized by a person of the sign Virgo? to make such a drastic decision?