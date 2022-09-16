Jennifer Lopez can’t stomach having had to share the spotlight with Shakira at the Super Bowl

The singer revealed her moods in the documentary dedicated to her.

Shakira (left) and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. – Belgaimage













Published on 06/10/2022 at 15:05

It was two years ago that the public discovered the performances of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime.

This year, this same public will be able to discover behind the scenes of the show in “Halftime”, the dedicated documentary. Images on which the singer does not always appear in a good mood. And for good reason, she would have been furious not to be able to perform the show alone. “We have six fucking minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, it’s simple, we only have 5 minutes left. But, there are certain songs that we have to sing. We must have our own singing moments. This doesn’t have to be a fucking dance revue. We have to sing our message,” she shouts in front of her manager, Benny Medina. “It’s the worst idea in the world to put two stars at halftime at the Superbowl. »













“It’s an insult to say that it takes two Latinas to do the work that has always been done by one artist,” she concluded.









