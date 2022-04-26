Jennifer López captivates in a red mini dress; in love and rejuvenated to hers 52 | Special: Instagram

The acclaimed American artist, Jennifer Lopezwent to dinner with her friends at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and looked more in love and rejuvenated than ever dressed in a red mini dress that accentuated her statuesque curves.

Flaunting her slim figure, Jennifer Lopez, She wore a tiny bright red dress with a high neck and long sleeves. which she accessorized with discreet jewelry, a Chanel bag slung over her shoulder and tall black leather Christian Louboutin boots.

The 52-year-old actress, singer and businesswoman squandered her matchless beauty showing off her golden hair in soft waves with a parting in the middle and light makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

Jennifer Lopez is considered a fashion icon and throughout his extensive career in the entertainment industry he has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is one of the most influential Latin artists in the entertainment industry, she has established herself as one of the main exponents of pop music and has positioned itself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the mecca of cinema.

The Bronx Diva premiered the romantic comedy “Marry Me” co-starring with Owen Wilson and Maluma last February and recently finished the filming of his new tape “The Mother” which will be available on the Netflix streaming platform.

On April 8, Jennifer Lopez, moved the whole world by announcing his commitment to Ben Affleck through an emotional statementnearly two decades after the couple broke off their wedding plans and went their separate personal ways.

It recently transpired that Jennifer Lopez made the protagonist of “Batman” sign a prenuptial agreement in which asks you to have sex four times a weeka request that has unleashed all kinds of reactions on social networks.

– With JLo.

– That woman is a goddess.

– Jennifer Lopez!

– Brutal.

– Four a week.

– A dream, hehe.

– Every week.

– Wonder… right?

– Lifetime.

– Let’s see…

– By contract.

– Poor. pic.twitter.com/VBKM2hFxnZ — Nazanbeach �� PajariThor (@nazanbeach)

April 23, 2022



