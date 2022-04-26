Entertainment

Jennifer López captivates in a red mini dress; in love and rejuvenated to hers 52

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 2 minutes read

The acclaimed American artist, Jennifer Lopezwent to dinner with her friends at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood and looked more in love and rejuvenated than ever dressed in a red mini dress that accentuated her statuesque curves.

Flaunting her slim figure, Jennifer Lopez, She wore a tiny bright red dress with a high neck and long sleeves. which she accessorized with discreet jewelry, a Chanel bag slung over her shoulder and tall black leather Christian Louboutin boots.

The 52-year-old actress, singer and businesswoman squandered her matchless beauty showing off her golden hair in soft waves with a parting in the middle and light makeup that highlighted her smoky eyes, her tanned cheeks and her full nude lips.

Jennifer Lopez is considered a fashion icon and throughout his extensive career in the entertainment industry he has starred in memorable photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is one of the most influential Latin artists in the entertainment industry, she has established herself as one of the main exponents of pop music and has positioned itself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the mecca of cinema.

The Bronx Diva premiered the romantic comedy “Marry Me” co-starring with Owen Wilson and Maluma last February and recently finished the filming of his new tape “The Mother” which will be available on the Netflix streaming platform.

On April 8, Jennifer Lopez, moved the whole world by announcing his commitment to Ben Affleck through an emotional statementnearly two decades after the couple broke off their wedding plans and went their separate personal ways.

It recently transpired that Jennifer Lopez made the protagonist of “Batman” sign a prenuptial agreement in which asks you to have sex four times a weeka request that has unleashed all kinds of reactions on social networks.



Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences, graduated from the Universidad de Occidente, Los Mochis unit, Sinaloa. Reporter and host of TV Azteca Sinaloa. Reporter and streaming host of El Debate de Los Mochis. I have dedicated myself to telling stories. Relate great things to inspire. Narrate pains and sorrows to mitigate and help. I believe in the power of words, in the kindness of people and in the magic of laughter, sighs and moments. I am a dreamer, curious, smiling and passionate. I advance carrying longings and hopes. As long as life lasts, I refuse to be indifferent. We can all move that stone out of the way.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Will there be a second season of Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’?

9 mins ago

viral challenge | Try to find the mistake in 7 seconds: few solved this visual riddle | logic puzzle | challenges | visual challenge | USA | MX | nnda nnrt | MEXICO

19 mins ago

I am Legend will have a sequel with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

21 mins ago

Netflix: A saga with Vin Diesel at the crossroads of Fast & Furious and James Bond

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button