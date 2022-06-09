Jennifer Lopez captivates the Tribeca Festival in a sculptural dress all in velvet and transparency

During the premiere of the documentary Half Time dedicated to her, the singer did not hesitate to give of her person on the red carpet.

An outfit as a metaphor. This Wednesday, June 8, Jennifer Lopez came to present at the Tribeca Festival an intimate documentary retracing her life and career. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican singer chose transparency to walk the red carpet. An entirely monochromatic, midnight-colored mermaid dress that revealed the singer’s shapely silhouette. Only encrustations of velvet skin came to hide what the singer did not wish to reveal. The creation, signed Tom Ford, seemed to pay homage to the assumed style of the singer that she has distilled since her debut during her official appearances.

One dress, one style

To this creation of the American stylist, the singer known for her taste for sexy and flamboyant opted for a sparkling “accessorization”. Her head carriage was revealed to be illuminated by a pair of earrings set with diamonds. While her hand sported an 8.5 carat natural green diamond engagement ring by Rahaminov Diamonds, a symbol of a passionate reunion with actor Ben Affleck. The ultimate touch of glam: her pair of platform pumps with silver rhinestones. Rhinestones and transparency, the “girl from the Bronx” has nothing to hide.