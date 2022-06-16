Jennifer Lopez casually on the streets of Bel Air

It is in complete relaxation that Ben Affleck’s fiancée strolled the streets of Bel Air with the famous Hermès tote.

A handbag and a unique star. Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing loose gray pants and a white crop top as she made her way to a dance studio in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday (May 25). She also accessorized her outfit with large hoop earrings, a pair of sunglasses, a watch, and a $50,000 Birkin bag (46,000 euros).

Jennifer Lopez with her $50,000 Birkin bag. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck’s fiancée tote bag comes from the luxury brand Hermès and refers to actress and singer Jane Birkin, who wanted a bag adapted to the needs of young mothers. But the one owned by the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian Muniz, 14, is made with a rare pattern and a crocodile finish, which explains its high price. Its cost is still far from the most expensive Birkin bag ever sold, the Himalaya, for the sum of 500,000 dollars (466,000 euros) in 2019.

A star accessory for celebrities

Jennifer Lopez is not the only celebrity to have succumbed to the famous shopping bag from Hermès. There is also Victoria Beckham, who is said to have a collection worth 2 million dollars, or Lady Gaga whose favorite model would be the Himalaya Niloticus, a hand-dyed bag in a gradation of white and gray reminiscent of the Himalayan mountains.