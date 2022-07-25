Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 53rd birthday by posing in an Eve outfit
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in style, on Sunday July 24, by posing in Eve’s outfit on her Instagram account.
The mother of two took advantage of her birthday to launch a whole new range of body products. Undressing to show the benefits therefore made perfect sense!
Indeed, J.Lo has launched a brand new product designed especially for the glutes.
$65, jlobeauty.com
Firm+Flaunt balm is a moisturizing product that contains amino acids, caffeine, squalane, clay and hyaluronic acid, in short, a powerful cocktail to take care of the skin of the thighs and buttocks.
In the video made to demonstrate the benefits of the new product designed by J.Lo, the singer appears resplendent and luminous!
No doubt, Jennifer Lopez is more gorgeous than ever!
