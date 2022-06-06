Jennifer Lopez challenges Ben Affleck

Thank your loved ones! While accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jennifer Lopez made sure to end the speech with a special message to her fiancé, Ben Affleck.

“Ben and everyone at home, wait until I have dinner. I’ll be home at 7 o’clock!” Lopez, 52, said after reflecting on her career at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5.

The sweet cry comes two months after the singer confirmed her engagement to Affleck, 49. The couple were first linked after meeting on the set of Lilies and were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004. At the time, Lopez admitted she didn’t know when their bond was first formed. “You can’t locate it,” she said Deadline Pat O’Brien in November 2004. “We first became friends. It is the honest truth to God.

The duo ended up calling off their wedding and four months later officially broke up. After their split, Lopez opened up about her “first real heartbreak” in her book, True love. “I felt like my heart had been ripped out of my chest,” said the Hustlers star wrote in the 2014 novel. “I looked for solace in another person, I tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.”

Lopez continued with Mark Anthony and the exes were married from 2004 to 2011. Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Garnier and they finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

Before their reconciliation, the Argo The producer spoke about Lopez’s success over the years.

“Where do you keep the fountain of youth?” Why do you look the same as in 2003 and look like I’m in my 40s…at best? ” he said In the style in April 2021. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness with which she took her work, the calm and how dedicated she set out to accomplish her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.

That same month, the duo made headlines when they were spotted spending time together shortly after Lopez and her fiancé split. Alex Rodriguez. A month later, We Weekly confirmed that they were “fully dated and very happy together”.

“[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart to heart and it reignited the spark between them,” a source exclusively shared. We in May 2021, adding that things have “progressed” into something more.

Earlier this year, the New York native announced that Affleck popped the question again. “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed,” Lopez wrote in her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter about the April proposal. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked him in the eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to come to terms with the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he said: ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course it’s a YES.

