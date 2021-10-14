Jennifer Lopez cheers for Ben Affleck: the photo that moves

Jennifer Lopez seems really deeply in love with Ben Affleck. This photo, published by the artist on his Instagram page, shows him clearly all J.Lo’s cheering for her boyfriend.

Ben Affleck is in New York, on the red carpet of his latest film, “The Last Duel”, and Jennifer gives him all the space, supporting him behind the scenes.

The couple are back together 17 years after their first relationship and this summer made official the link, between photos on vacation in Saint Tropez, romantic gondola rides in Venice and kiss with masks at the Met Gala in New York.

For the presentation of “The Last Duel”, J.Lo wrote on his social networks: “It is the first screenplay that Matt and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since the time of Will Hunting-Rebel Genius !! And it’s incredible !! The acting of the whole cast is fantastic. “

Ben also has words of love and admiration for Jennifer. In an interview with Adweek he said: “I am in awe of the effect Jennifer has on the world. At best, as an artist, I can make films that move people, Jennifer has inspired a huge group of people to feel they have a place in the world “.

(Photo Getty Images)