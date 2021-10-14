News

Jennifer Lopez cheers for Ben Affleck: the photo that moves

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

J.Lo is really in love and goes out of her way to support the actor. Which, for its part, reciprocates with wonderful words

Jennifer Lopez seems really deeply in love with Ben Affleck. This photo, published by the artist on his Instagram page, shows him clearly all J.Lo’s cheering for her boyfriend.

Ben Affleck is in New York, on the red carpet of his latest film, “The Last Duel”, and Jennifer gives him all the space, supporting him behind the scenes.

The couple are back together 17 years after their first relationship and this summer made official the link, between photos on vacation in Saint Tropez, romantic gondola rides in Venice and kiss with masks at the Met Gala in New York.

For the presentation of “The Last Duel”, J.Lo wrote on his social networks: “It is the first screenplay that Matt and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since the time of Will Hunting-Rebel Genius !! And it’s incredible !! The acting of the whole cast is fantastic. “

Ben also has words of love and admiration for Jennifer. In an interview with Adweek he said: “I am in awe of the effect Jennifer has on the world. At best, as an artist, I can make films that move people, Jennifer has inspired a huge group of people to feel they have a place in the world “.

(Photo Getty Images)

fbq('init', '1087544518005269'); fbq('track', "PageView");

Loading...
Advertisements

FB.AppEvents.logPageView();

};

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
692
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
560
News

Cinema, all films out in October
476
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
465
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
411
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
360
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
323
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
316
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
285
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top