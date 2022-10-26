Jennifer Lopez chooses her dancers based on their astrological sign

Celebrity Heather Morris has explained that Jennifer Lopez passed out dancers during an audition because of their astrological sign.

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding in a sumptuous mansion

• Read also: Ben Affleck’s mother injured at Jennifer Lopez and son’s wedding

During her appearance on the JUST SAYIN’ podcast with Justin Martindale, the actress and Glee dancer claimed that the audition process for shows in the bomba latina included a question about the astrology sign of potential dancers. “Most of the time, you don’t get paid, you’re there at 10 a.m. and you audition until 6 p.m. You don’t get any money, people judge you all the time,” she said.

She then claimed the superstar addressed a roomful of dancers after the auditions and said, “Thank you so much, you worked so hard. On a show of hands, if there’s any Virgins in the room, can you just raise your hand?” The singer would then have whispered something to her assistant and the dancers of this astrological sign “had to leave after a whole day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez”.

When the host asked if the story was true, Heather Morris clarified that it was “hearsay”. Jennifer Lopez has yet to respond to her comments.