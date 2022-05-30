Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Shay… Netflix unveils its June lineup
Netflix opens the summer season with an enticing selection of series, films and documentaries. While the platform found itself in turmoil last March after its announcement to stop sharing accounts, it does not fail to spoil us this month, between chills, suspense, laughter, and tears…
Announced in October 2020, the long-awaited competition series, starring rappers Niska, Shay and SCH, hits Netflix on June 9. The show Rhythm + Flow which shone a nice spotlight on urban culture in 2019, has had such resounding success across the Atlantic that the license is being exported to France this year. The French version titled Rhythm + Flow : New school, is just waiting to be unveiled to the most rap-savvy. At the same time, the final season of the British series Peaky Blinders will be broadcast from June 10: Thomas Shelby and his band of thugs are soon done with crimes and illegal services. The show promises a grand finale like the entire series. Without forgetting series like My Liberation Notes, Baby Feverthe thriller You don’t know me and many others…
After offering documentaries on Lady Gaga, Angela and Beyoncé, it is the turn of the incendiary singer and actress Jennifer Lopez to be entitled to her film on the platform. Broadcast for the first time on June 14, the intimate documentary entitled Half-time will retrace the highlights, both media and personal, of the multi-faceted career of the Latin diva. On the film side, users of the American platform will be able to immerse themselves in the dark universe of an unconventional penitentiary center. Carried by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the film – which is no less than an adaptation of a critically acclaimed short story titled Spiderhead Escape of the collection December Ten (2013) by American writer George Saunders – follows two inmates who relive their past under the influence of emotion-altering drugs administered by a visionary warden…