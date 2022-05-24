Jennifer Lopez collapsed in tears after not being nominated for an Oscar in 2020

Despite having an extensive career as an actress, Jennifer Lopez has never been nominated for Oscar awards and his hopes of finally getting a nomination for that award took hold in 2020 when some understood that he could achieve it for his role as a “stripper” in the movie “‘Hustlers”.

However, her enthusiasm faded when she did not receive such a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the aforementioned year’s awards.

In that edition, Laura Dern, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie They were the five nominated to win the golden statuette. It was Laura Dern who ultimately won the Oscar for her role in “Marriage Story”.

The disappointment was so great that the actress collapsed in tears after hearing the news.

All that pain was evidenced in the documentary of Netflix, titled “half-time” and that will be released on June 14.

In the trailer that premiered last week, JLo is seen sobbing in bed after being passed over for the award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for her aforementioned performance.

“It was hard. He had very low self-esteem,” López confessed.

“I had to find out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else,” he added.

Doubts about your ability to act

That news fell like a bucket of cold water on Jennifer López, who since the beginning of her career has struggled with the doubts that are generated in the entertainment world about her acting ability.

“Everyone said, ‘She can’t sing. She can not dance. She can’t act. She’s just a pretty face or her butt is big’ or whatever they said about me. I started to think: ‘Yes, it’s true’, and she hurt me a lot for a long time, ”revealed the singer in an interview with The New York Post in 2018.

“Despite the pain and sorrow, I kept going. I couldn’t allow that to become what it was,” she maintained.