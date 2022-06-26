Jennifer Lopez comes out of silence in a documentary: “My mother beat us a lot”

Exercising in style has become a must for any self-respecting celebrity. From now on, each star is entitled to his documentary to be discovered on the platforms, whether it is Paul Pogba on Amazon Prime Video with The PogmentarySoprano on Disney+ with Soprano, life and death or, a little longer ago, Angèle on Netflix, with the soberly titled Angela.

JLo is no exception to the rule with Half-time, a one and a half hour documentary that immerses the viewer in the intimacy of the singer and is currently a hit on the platform. It appears in tenth position in the top trend of Netflix Belgium. We discover of course the rise of Jennifer Lopez who, starting from nothing, became a megastar, one of the most inspiring personalities. Proof of her success, it was she who hosted – with Shakira – the coveted half-time of the Superbowl in 2020.

But Half-time is especially true for the revelations that JLo makes about her loved ones when she was young. “As a child, I was surrounded by strong, dominant and tough women. My mother, my grandmother and my aunt ruled everything.” A mother she describes as “very complicated”. “She beat us a lot”, she says. Guadalupe Rodriguez, JLo’s mother confirms: “I was very demanding with them. Not to criticize them, but for them to aim higher, to show them that we can always do better. Jennifer is the one who gave me a hard time, to say the truth. We often argued.”

However, there is no resentment on the side of Jennifer Lopez. “I thank my parents. They taught me to fend for myself. And I live with their voices in my head”, she confides.