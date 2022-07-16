Jennifer Lopez completely changed her life because of her panic attacks

Jennifer Lopez completely changed her lifestyle because of her panic attacks. For a long time, the pop star did not hesitate to overwork herself and sacrifice her well-being for the benefit of her career.

“There was a time in my life when I slept 3-5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night and doing interviews and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and thought I was invincible,” she gushed in her newsletter. On the JLo. “Until the day when I was sitting in my dressing room, all the accumulated work and stress, coupled with a lack of sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me. »

Awareness

Assailed by anxiety attacks, Jennifer Lopez did not immediately understand what was happening to her while her brain only warned her of her state of physical and mental exhaustion.

“I realized how serious the consequences could be if I ignored what my body and mind needed to be healthy – and that’s when my path to wellness began,” she continued, before concluding by indicating that the secret of her eternal youth was above all due to a lifestyle as healthy as balanced.