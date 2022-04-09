Jennifer Lopez confirmed her engagement for the second time with Ben Affleck

The singer and actress Jennifer López announced through an emotional video posted on her personal Instagram account that she had an important message to give her fans. In the audiovisual, you can see the dancer who is also quite moved by the news that they would find on OnTheJLo.com and it was through that page that announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck for the second time.

That is why on his social networks he said he had a “very important and special story to share”.

With a video of more than 15 seconds that she published on the aforementioned platform, the 52-year-old businesswoman confirmed the rumors that had been generated after being seen with a beautiful, quite striking ring in days past in a store while she was with her daughter. .

The jewel is light green in color and looks like an emerald flanked by two diamonds.

Nevertheless, American Ben Affleck is not shown in the video. Although it is true, it is known that the couple has been dating for a few months after La Diva del Bronx ended her relationship with ex-player Alex Rodríguez.

At the time of having resumed her relationship with fellow producer Affleck, López assured that she felt quite happy and fortunate to share with him again in a happy and loving sentimental relationship like the one they were going through.

“I feel very happy and lucky to be in a happy and loving relationshipand I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe“said the designer. It was in July 2021 when the couple wanted to confirm that they were together after so many rumors.

Lopez and Affleck had a love relationship more than 18 years ago, date on which they made the determination to terminate the commitment they had for that moment. Both started dating in mid-2002 and it was two years later when they decided to get married, even so, they did not reach the altar.

The two always explained that the friendship was never lost even if they were no longer together as a couple.

