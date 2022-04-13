Jennifer Lopez confirms that she cried when Ben Affleck got down on one knee and asked her to marry him

the letter of Jennifer Lopez to his fans where he tells how his marriage proposal was highly revealing and heartfelt. In this she reveals that Ben Affleck knelt down to ask her to marry him, and also assured that the color green is the color of her luck, now without a doubt:

“Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true?”, This is how JLo begins her testimony.

It all happened on a Saturday night when after 20 years her beloved Ben Affleck took her by surprise by giving her her second engagement ring and thus asking her to be his wife. The cantate says that she cried and that she smiled at the same time. And it is that this story, this love story is from a movie. He asked her if her reaction was yes, and she said yes without a second’s hesitation. JLo gave a resounding yes to Ben Affleck.

And note that A Rod recently reacted to his ex’s commitment. And he did it on television, during a live show on ESPN. Here his reaction.

But JLo’s story about the day of her engagement continues. And this is what he added: “I was smiling and tears were running down my face.” The singer says that at the time she was incredibly happy. She assures that she felt complete.

He says that the moment was not luxurious at all. That it was all just romantic: “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. That they had a second chance at true love.” JLo has made it clear and assures, affirms that Ben Affleck is her true love, that clear, simple and direct said it.

He concluded his anecdote with this message: “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.” And it is that his new engagement ring is green, and let’s remember that his iconic Versace dress is also green. The dress in which she went with Ben to an Oscar ceremony was also mint green. The green said like that has always been there.

Read more about Jennifer Lopez:

Rod reacts on television to the commitment of his ex, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck: he laughs, but he looks very uncomfortable

Jennifer Lopez was seen without the engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her

Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring could be valued at more than $5 million