Jennifer Lopez confirms the return of ballet flats during her honeymoon in Paris
For a few days, Jennifer Lopez has lead a real fashion marathon in the capital! And for good reason, after having said “yes” to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, the couple flew to Paris for a honeymoon that has been followed very closely by the media. Through many appearances, Jennifer Lopez confirms the trends of the season, especially in terms of shoes.
After wearing a pair of white flip-flops that she paired with a floral dress, the singer opted for simplistic ballet flats. The choice was resolutely chic since Jennifer Lopez paired them with a blue Alexander McQueen shirt dress and the inescapable Dior Book Tote during a dinner at the restaurant Le Flore en l’Île, in the 4th district of Paris.
If you are inspired to copy this look, review pictures of the pieces worn by the star and selection of our favorite shoes to get Jennifer Lopez‘s style.
Which pieces is Jennifer Lopez wearing?
Which ballet flats should you buy to get Jennifer Lopez’s look?
Translation by Anissa Agrama
