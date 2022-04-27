Jennifer Lopez confirms the return of the overalls, with just the right amount of sexy

Whether it’s a classic white T-shirt or high waisted bootcut jeans, no one can grab a fashion must-have like Jennifer Lopez. Even the ultra-casual dungarees are welcomed by the star as a wardrobe staple, rightly so, they fit like a glove, while still being super comfy.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

20 years later…

Seen holding hands with her fiancé Ben Affleck (they were previously engaged 20 years ago) in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old singer wore a look that was both understated and sexy. Half-tight black overalls with a white short-sleeved T-shirt underneath, but instead of a pair of sneakers, she opted for a pair of black stiletto sandals to complete the ensemble. Among his accessories, sunglasses Max Mara Geometric in havana color (it too falls back into the fashion of shield shadesvery Y2K) and a bag coach (she is the American brand ambassador).

While we can already hear the wedding bells ringing in the distance, Jennifer Lopez is all smiles lately. With that massive pale green diamond ring (rumoured to be 8.5 carats) on her finger, why wouldn’t she be? Jennifer Lopez explained the secret of this unique stone: “Green has always been my favorite color and now for sure it always will be”.

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue UK