Jennifer Lopez confirms the return of this hairstyle trend of our adolescence

Jennifer Lopez has always been a reference in terms of beauty. On the lookout for the latest trends, the diva continues to chain faultless whether in terms of makeup or hair. What we especially appreciate about JLo is her ability to take risks, which almost always end up becoming real successes (who could name a misstep on the part of our Jenny from the block?).

His latest? The half-tail: in other words, the most iconic cut of the playgrounds in the 2000s.

The half-tail: the new trend year 2000 which resurfaces

Only a few days ago, we saw it reappear on the head of one of our favorite Frenchies: Vanessa Paradis. Today, it is confirmed by Jennifer Lopez. The half-ponytail announces its big comeback on the hair scene.

This hairstyle, which consists of pulling back our first locks, or even our bangs if this is the case, makes it possible to completely clear our face. At the time, a rounded effect was also associated with it, which Vanessa Paradis did not fail to reproduce, unlike JLo. The American singer has, in fact, preferred to opt for the ultra smooth and flat variant, which works just as well. To secure this half-tail, she even bet on an elongated clamp, a retro accessory too, but which has been a great success for a few months. A nostalgic combo for Jennifer Lopez therefore. And whether we like it or not, we welcome risk-taking!

©Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images