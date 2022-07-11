Jennifer Lopez cracks for the hairstyle of the summer

Since her debut, singer Jennifer Lopez has been on top of every beauty trend, and she’s shown it to us once again. This last July 10, it is for a Y2K cut that the pop star succumbed, to be the most stylish this summer. Find out.

If for some, the weekend is synonymous with rest, for others, it is above all an opportunity to try new beauty. A little like Jennifer Lopez, which this last July 10 was illustrated with yet another capillary fad. Indeed, on the occasion of what she justifies being the look of a recent photo shoot, it is for babybraids (mini braids), that the star has decided to succumb. A makeover that the main interested party revealed in an Instagram video, with two braided locks on either side of her face for style Y2K.

Indeed, accompanied by a plated high bun directed by his personal hairdresser Chris Appleton, the interpreter of JEnny From The Block is not the only one to have adopted this ultimate beauty trend. First inaugurated by the top Hailey Bieber last summer, many stars have been snapping it up in recent years. And it always works!

Jennifer Lopez, the queen of Y2K hairstyles

It is undeniable, the trend of hairstyles and Y2K makeups is making its big comeback this summer. And to represent them, Jennifer Lopez is on the front line. Already noted for its vintage makeovers at the start of his career, it was hairstyles of the 2000s that the star has been trying lately. The proof with the ultimate haircuts sported by the singer: whose half ponytail that she posted on her social networks on October 10, and the high duvet duo that she wore at the same time. Hairstyles easy to achieve, and which can only inspire us to remember the look of our high school years!