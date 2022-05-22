Jennifer Lopez cries in clip from her new Halftime documentary







The actress and singer confesses one of her biggest disappointments in Hollywood…

In the new trailer for the documentary “half-time” on Jennifer Lopez, which will premiere on Netflix on June 14, the actress reveals that she felt very disappointed and sad when she was not nominated for an Oscar 2020 award, after her performance in the movie “Hustlers”. She really expected to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

At the time, actresses Laura Dern, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie were the big nominees, and Dern won the Oscar for her role in “Marriage Story.”

In front of the cameras at the time, J-Lo didn’t make much of it, but she was secretly ‘devastated’ by the Academy’s scorn, even after wowing critics with her role as a stripper in the film, based on the life real.

In the clip, the actress is seen sobbing in bed, looking at her cell phone, after learning that she was not nominated for the award.

“It was difficult. I just had very low self-esteem,” Lopez lamented in a voiceover. “She had to really find out who she was and believe that and not believe anything else,” she added.

In the documentary, J-Lo will tell how he dealt with criticism of his talent throughout his career:

“Everyone said, ‘She can’t sing. She can not dance. She can’t act. She’s just a pretty face or her butt is big’ or whatever they said about me. I started thinking, ‘Yes, that’s true,’ and that really hurt me for a long time… Despite the pain, I kept going. I just couldn’t allow her to become who I was,” she added.