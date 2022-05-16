Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez dares the little short dress and we love it

One thing is certain, Jennifer Lopez is fearless. At 52, the singer and actress does not deprive herself of anything in terms of fashion. While a few days ago, we saw him wearing very casual pants accessorized with a pair of suspenders, vintage but trendy, today the star takes a 360° turn and bets on the short dress (do a link) to make a splash. With the temperatures rising, we understand his choice.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez’s 10 wardrobe essentials

The short denim-effect dress: a safe bet

What we particularly appreciate in JLo’s dress is its versatility. By opting for a short denim dress with a shirt collar, the singer is betting on a mat model. This time she decided to wear it for a family lunch, but this kind of fashion piece is likely to work for all everyday occasions (a drink with friends, a family day, a Sunday brunch…). A thing possible thanks to the denim which brings a touch of casualness to any room. In short, the short denim dress is a safe bet in terms of fashion.
To accompany this strong piece, Jennifer Lopez decided to put on a pair of beige platform high heels. Ideal for highlighting her endless legs and slender look. On the accessory side, the diva opts for XXL silver hoop earrings, her iconic pair of aviator style sunglasses, as well as a Christian Dior branded tote bag – very trendy since 2021. Result: Jennifer Lopez has succeeded to build a look that is both sophisticated and relaxed, which we can already see ourselves wearing.

Jennifer Lopez in a short dress

© Backgrid USA / Bestimage

The 18 fashion trends for spring-summer 2022

Source link

