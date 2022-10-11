Jennifer Lopez dares the red tight dress and thigh high boots

On April 13, Jennifer Lopez made the buzz on the Web. The reason ? She announced on her Instagram account that Ben Affleck had asked her to marry him. The singer had told in her newsletter On the Go : “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (my bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on her knees and proposed to me,” J.Lo explained. I looked him in the eye smiling and crying as I tried to come to terms with the idea that 20 years later it was happening again. I was literally speechless and he said, “Is that a yes?” I said, “YES, of course it’s a YES.”

A few days later, it was for another reason that the star caused a sensation on the Web. Indeed, this April 25, 2022, Jennifer Lopez shared an unpublished snapshot on her Instagram account. In this photo, we discover her wearing a superb short tight dress in bright red, highlighting her figure, combined with a pair of black leather thigh-high boots. An ultra sexy look that was a hit, since in just 2 hours, the outfit had already been validated by more than 400,000 people.

This is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez has left us speechless. Between her fashionable looks, her roles in successful films, her wild tours and shows, her company and her hit songs, J-lo is indeed the woman of the year.

JLo dares the wedding dress on the red carpet (and on Ben Affleck’s arm!)