Jennifer Lopez dares the regressive print for the start of the school year

If the start of the school year is now well established, Jennifer Lopez keep a foot in the summer by adopting last season’s girly print: the gingham check. Indeed, it was on the occasion of her wedding that the 53-year-old actress and singer wore a beautiful pink and white printed dress worthy of “The Bridgerton Chronicle“. This photo, posted on JLo’s Instagram and newsletter, is yet another proof that the star is a true fashion icon, always ready to try bold trends. Resolutely feminine and slightly lolita, Jennifer Lopez therefore appears, a cup of tea in hand, in her pretty gingham dress signed Reformation to prove to us that the regressive print is still so hot!

Jennifer Lopez: in a pink gingham dress, she dares the regressive print with chic

To dare the gingham print with elegance, Jennifer Lopez has set its sights on one of the most chic models, signed by the American brand Reformation. With a square collar adorned with two big straps, a corset-style top to emphasize the waist and a flared skirt, her gingham dress seems straight out of the regency core trend. Available in this pale pink, the iconic gingham check becomes softer and we draw inspiration from this delicate variation for our back-to-school looks.

Jennifer Lopez: where to find a gingham print dress like the star?

To shop for a gingham dress like jlo, no need to spend a fortune! Indeed, if the model chosen by the singer and actress costs 275 euros, similar models exist at more affordable prices. This is the case of this gingham dress spotted at ASOS, which corresponds in all respects to Jennifer Lopez’s dress and which is displayed at only 27 euros! A real fashion bargain to model the girly look of our favorite celebrity-fashionista.